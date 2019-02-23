Here’s What Chris Evans Could Look Like as ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

With Chris Hemsworth set to star as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic, fans have been throwing out ideas on Twitter as to which celebrities should star as other 1980s professional wrestling icons in the film.

One of the earliest ideas pitched was to have fellow Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans star as Hogan’s former tag partner and fierce rival “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Fan artist BossLogic ran with this idea and made a design of Captain America wearing Savage’s signature outfit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on his reaction on Twitter, Evans was clearly a fan of seeing Hemsworth rock the red and yellow tights along with Hogan’s trademark mustache.

This might be the best news I’ve ever heard. //t.co/oquXhJ7qJE — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 20, 2019

“This might be the best news I’ve ever heard,” Evans said.

The biopic will feature the Joker director-writer duo of Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and its producers will include former WCW executive vice president Eric Bischoff.

Given the film is pitched as Hogan’s rise to fame in the 1980s as part of the WWF, it only makes sense that Savage would be featured in the film. The duo were two of the most famous babyface wrestlers in the world at the time, and wound up headlining WrestleMania V against each other after Savage turned heel on Hogan to disband their tag team, the Mega Powers.

The two would continue to cross paths as they both made the jump to the WWF’s rival company, WCW in the 1990s. Hogan famously turned heel at Bash at the Beach 1996 by attacking Savage, aligning himself with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the New World Order.

Savage quit wrestling full-time in 2000, though he did make a handful of appearances in TNA in 2004-05. He died at the age of 58 in May 2011 due to a sudden heart attack while driving in a car with his wife in Seminole, Florida. Hogan inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2015.

While the casting idea of having Thor play the Hulkster came as a surprise to some, Hogan himself pitched the idea for Hemsworth back in 2013.

“You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action move, Thor (Hemsworth),” Hogan said in an interview with the Cape Breton Post.

The film is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Netflix to get a release on the streaming service.