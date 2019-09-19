Watch: Chris Jericho Appears on Season Finale of America’s Got Talent, Teaches Comedian How to Wrestle

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance on the season finale of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night when he showed comedian Ryan Niemiller a thing or two about the world of professional wrestling. Niemiller, going by the nickname “Cripple Threat,” said that he originally got into comedy because he wanted to use it for a career in wrestling despite being born with extrodactyly.

“I feel in love with it about age 11,” Niemiller said. “It’s like live-action superheroes. You could be whoever you wanted. I pictured myself in the ring, I’m lifting 300-pound guys up, slamming them to the ground. There’s no bigger drama than that. It wasn’t going to be like, ‘Oh, here’s a poor handicapped guy. No, he’s a badass, he’s going to take of business. If they turn their back on the ‘Cripple Threat,’ I’m going to knock them out, that’s just all there is to it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Television’s @CrippleThreat8 finally got to live out his fantasy of becoming a wrestler with the one and only @IAmJericho. pic.twitter.com/zkXjsn2lWV — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019

Jericho taught Niemiller some of the finer points of pro wrestling, particularly how to cut promos by yelling at a dummy with Simon Cowell’s face taped on it. The segment ended with Niemiller seemingly getting knocked out when he tried to take on a wrestler, only to jump hit, hit the guy with a splash in the corner and cover him while Jericho counted the pin.

“It was such a fun, inspiring segment to film and a total blast to watch!” Jericho wrote on Twitter after the segment aired. “And it’s an honor to know that the most watched pro wrestler on tv this Wednesday night was the @AEWrestlingChampion!”

Niemiller wound up finishing third in the competition.

Back in late August Jericho became the first man to capture AEW’s top prize when he defeated “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view. The week that followed turned out to be a hectic one as his championship belt was stolen out of his limousine in Tallahassee, Florida (and was later found on the side of a highway and turned in to the Tallahassee Police Department) all while Jericho went viral on Twitter for his new “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” catchphrase.

Jericho is booked to wrestle in a six-man tag with two mystery partners when AEW premieres on TNT on Oct. 2.