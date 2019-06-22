Chris Jericho Explains Why Baron Corbin Should Not Be Headlining WWE Stomping Grounds

It’s no secret by now that WWE has been struggling to sell tickets for tomorrow’s Stomping Grounds PPV event in Tacoma, Washington.

The show is headlined by Seth Rollins defending the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in a match that will have a mystery guest referee. According to current AEW star, and former WWE mainstay, Chris Jericho, Corbin’s role in that match is indicative of WWE’s struggles and one of the major reasons Stomping Grounds has not been moving tickets.

Jericho spoke at length about the topic on his Talk Is Jericho podcast.

“This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven’t sold well in Tacoma,” Jericho said. “We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn’t mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again.”

Jericho wasn’t completely negative on Corbin throughout the rest of the discussion, noting that he is someone that still growing as a worker. However, his opinion is very strong that Corbin should not be positioned in a main event championship match as of right now. He brought up Samoa Joe as someone who would be ready for that spot.

“There’s heat, there’s go-away heat, there’s this guy isn’t ready heat,” Jericho explained. “Corbin [is a] solid worker, solid personality, great guy. I don’t think he’s ready for the main event especially when you got Samoa Joe four or five matches down working for the United States Championship. Flip-flop it. Let Corbin work his way up through the ranks and let a guy who is a legit proven headliner who has drawn money. I know you’re not suppose to say TNA in WWE but let’s be honest, the biggest pay-per-view in TNA history was Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. Joe can walk the walk and talk the talk. I think Corbin is still learning. I think the difference in this one is that there’s a special guest referee that’s going to be chosen by Corbin.”

