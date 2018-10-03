Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes Unimpressed by WWE This Week

With no traditional pay-per-view until Survivor Series, WWE may be destined to jog in place for a few weeks. And both Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes have pointed out WWE’s lethargic pace.

Not long after Raw went off the air, Jericho appeared to comment on the show. Given Y2J’s life in the industry, he’s mastered the art of being ambiguous, but the timing of his comment suggests something on Raw had him rolling his eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wrestling is boring sometimes…. #yawn — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 2, 2018

Then after SmackDown went off the air, Cody Rhodes alluded to him and the Bullet Club coming in to “save” WWE.

Can we save them? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 3, 2018

Rhodes’ comment commits amidst rumors of him returning the company in January 2019. Rhodes and several members of the Bullet Club will see their contracts expire that month and their arrival in WWE has been one of the bigger talking points in wrestling this year.

“It’s kind of a tricky subject because I had a great time in WWE,” Rhodes told Wrestling Inc. “There were highs and lows but I cut my teeth there. I met my wife there,” he said.

“Everyone has different opinions and it’s hard to get the opinion of someone when it’s, ‘Hey what do you wanna do? What is the next thing you wanna do?’ There’s five of us that’s a core unit that plan to stick together and hopefully we can really do that. I don’t want to make any judgments as I’ve had a great time with these guys. I’d like The Elite to continue and I’d like to bring you guys something like an All In sequel,” he said.

“Well my own promotion is still ROH. I know the big what-to-do is, oh, January 1 we are going to show up on WWE… Pretty possible,” Cody said referring to his January free agency.

While Rhodes is teasing a return to WWE, it’s Jericho who seems to prefer being outside of Vince McMahon’s bubble at the moment. Rumors have him joining Impact Wrestling for a short-term run as he did in New Japan. But at this point, there’s no telling what Jericho’s future will bring. But we have a feeling the 47-year old will end his career in a WWE ring.