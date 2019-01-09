Chris Jericho Appears at All Elite Wrestling Fan Rally, Announces He’s Joining AEW

Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s fan rally on Tuesday night in Jacksonville, and announced that he’d be joining the promotion.

“I’m Chris Jericho, and I’m all in with All Elite Wrestling,” Jericho said. “Surprise!”

He then confirmed that he’d appear at the company’s first event, Double or Nothing, on May 25 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am here with AEW. I am not here for the money, I already got the money,” he said. “I’m here because I believe in doing something different, I believe in doing something new. It’s what I’ve always done my career. I am a maverick, I am an outlaw, I am a pariah, I am Chris Jericho baby. And it all starts today.”

Jericho later released a video of himself signing his official AEW contract while AEW president Tony Khan was present.

Khan released a join statement with his father and fellow billionaire Shad earlier on Tuesday to announce his vision for the future of AEW as the next great pro wrestling promotion.

“The wrestling community is a constant; its members are diverse, we are physically located on all corners of the planet, yet we are constantly connected,” Khan wrote. “Recently, a new family has formed, bonded by love and respect for wrestling but armed with a vision and resources that have never before been available to the wrestling community. Our objective is to connect our community closer than ever before through All Elite Wrestling, or AEW.

“AEW does not mean any less of a continued commitment to existing obligations and duties that I have, or my family has, to our business and sports interests,” he added. “That will never be the case. What’s important is that every individual decision we make as family, whether it’s ownership or investment in a team or property, is 100 percent beneficial to those specific interests. I will always welcome that accountability and responsibility, as nothing is more important than serving our supporters and friends.”

Other wrestlers who announced their signings with AEW on Tuesday included PAC, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, MJF, and all three members of the SoCal Uncensored faction.