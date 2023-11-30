Chris Jericho Reflects on DDT Debut Against Konosuke Takeshita

On November 11 Chris Jericho made his DDT debut at DDT Ultimate Party. At the event, he wrestled fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita who he had been feuding with in AEW as the Golden Jets (Jericho and Kenny Omega) versus members of the Don Callis Family. On the most recent episode of Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho, Jericho discussed the match and the controversial pin that saw him tap out Takeshita. The match was split down the middle in terms of its reception.

Some fans felt that it was the right move while others felt that Takeshita winning clean against Omega at AEW All Out only to lose some of that momentum in a loss to Jericho didn't make sense. "I tapped him out, everybody was very surprised. This is a story that we're doing and the best way to do it was for me to win right out of the gate. Is it the last match Takeshita and I are going to have? Of course not," Jericho said. "Was it a great way to re-establish myself in Japan and establish myself in DDT? Absolutely, it was the right way to go. Nobody loses when you have a match like that. It was a great contest all across the board."

Jericho also revealed that out of the many matches he's had this year, the match with Takeshita was his favorite. "I think I was kind of slotted to be the heel but after being in Japan so many times and basically growing up there, it was almost like I was the conquering hero, you know? So it was very much kind of a babyface vs. babyface match," Jericho stated. "Very hard-hitting. I really enjoyed this match. Like I said, it was one of my favorites that I've had all year. I'd never worked Takeshita in a singles match -- We'd had a couple of tag team matches a few times over the last year, six-man or whatever it was, but the one-on-one was the real secret."

Jericho has been teaming with Omega since September, most recently feuding with the Young Bucks who put their AEW Tag Team title shot on the line in a Title Shot vs. Disbandment match against the Golden Jets. The Bucks lost the match, diving more and more down the path of a potential heel turn that, according to reports, would see them headlining their own stable with Brandon Cutler and possibly others.