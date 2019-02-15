Christian Shares Advice to WWE Superstars Looking to Jump to AEW

With AEW becoming a real destination for wrestlers, WWE Superstar no longer has to rely solely on the checkbook of Vince McMahon to find prosperity. But former WWE Champion, Christian knows about leaving WWE, and if a wrestler is only chasing paper, then he or she may be misguided.

During an interview with Talk Sport, Christian discussed how his time away from WWE made him a more complete entertainer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I did go to TNA when I left WWE briefly in 2005 for three years. When I went there, it was solely to prove to myself, even if it was on a smaller platform that I could carry main event matches, programmes, and promos and be the face of a show. I needed to do that. I needed to gain that confidence and go back and be able to do it. It happens for different people at different times, you just have to be confident in your ability,” he said.

Christian explained that he needed to know what it felt like to lead a company. And when he returned to WWE, he was able to break through his old threshold and become World Heavyweight Champion.

“I always said to myself when I walked into the arena ‘today they’re going to know how good I am’ and that was the attitude I carried with me every single time and just felt like at the end, you can’t hold talent down. If you have it, eventually it’s going to shine through and you just have to keep pushing,” he said.

Knowing that some WWE Superstars may be feeling a similar itch, Christian says that if they think they’re capable of more, then they should pull the trigger.

“I would say… I would never want to steer anyone in a certain direction. If they asked me for certain advice I would tell them. I would put it on myself. What I needed to do was I needed to take a chance on myself.

I needed to bet on myself. And if you’re willing to bet on yourself then sometimes it works out and if you believe in yourself and your abilities that will be the case,” he said.