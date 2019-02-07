Watch: Chyna Said She Wanted to Apologize to WWE Shortly Before Her Death

Former WWE Superstar Chyna, real name Joan Laurer, passed away at the age of 46 back in 2016 due to a drug overdose.

Chyna had not been affiliated with the World Wrestling Federation since 2001. But in a newly-released video that was made just two months before her death, she stated that she sincerely wanted to meet with the WWE to apologize for public comments she had made about the company in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lots of good stuff happening, so I’m thrilled about that,” she said to start the video. “One of the things I’ve been having difficulty with still is my communication with the WWE. I’ve been trying to convey that through the Hall of Fame and asking for sit-downs, and I think that the more that I go out to these shows and appearances I realize that it’s more about family and how much I miss my family. And I don’t want to show up at all of these places with my brothers and sisters that I was in the trenches with, on the road with, that I love (and) were a huge part of my life, to see them now and feel awkward because of the repercussions of the battle with the WWE.

“(That) is something that I would just love to resolve, and I haven’t been able to do that on television and radio and Howard Sterns and TMZs,” she said. “I mean, I would like to just be able to do this privately where I can atone and say I’m sorry for the things that I’ve done. And I do, I feel bad about having said certain things under duress and pain and things that I haven’t resolved privately, and that’s all I wanna do.”

She closed out the video on an optimistic note saying, “So, in the meantime, I just wanna tell everybody how good things are going, and how excited i am to show you what’s coming in the future, and to thank you for all your love and support.”

The video was released by Rob Potylo, the man who currently runs Chyna’s official Twitter account. He posted the video on Wednesday afternoon with a plea to finally allow Chyna into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Anyone who questions how much she missed her wrestling family, or what the WWE Hall of Fame meant to her.. Watch,” he wrote. “Might be some tears… Please RT. Let Chyna In.”

The former Intercontinental and Women’s Champion’s absence from the Hall of Fame has been a hotly debated topic for several years now. In recent months both Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Chyna’s mother Jan LaQue have publicly campaigned for the WWE to finally induct her.