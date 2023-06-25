CM Punk Takes the Blame for His Team's AEW Collision Loss
CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks were on the losing end of an eight-man tag match on this week's AEW Collision against Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns. This gave Punk his first defeat since returning from hiatus, even though it was Starks who took the pin after White hit him with a Blade Runner. Punk cut a promo after the show, taking the blame for the loss while making an NHL reference.
"I would like to make this short and sweet. As the team captain, I take full responsibility for the loss," Punk said. "And I want you all to know, even though I lose sometimes, I'm going to keep on coming back and fighting, just like your Toronto Maple Leafs."
CM PUNK takes the mic after #AEWCollision ends. pic.twitter.com/GvTQVb2DVs— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 25, 2023
Punk will be in action at Forbidden Door tonight, facing New Japan legend Satoshi Kojima in an opening-round match in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He received a mixed reaction from the Toronto crowd on Saturday night, a sharp contrast from the reception Chicago gave him upon his TV return.
"It's a huge matchup, and I think it's very fitting that it's in this great Owen Hart tournament field where we have so many great matchups lined up, and I thought it was a great match to kick off the tournament, and I'm really excited about it. I think Kojima for us is an amazing get and somebody I was really excited to have," Tony Khan said on a media conference call earlier this week regarding Punk vs. Kojima (h/t WrestleZone).
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card
- IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson
- AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia
- Owen Hart Cup: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosukta Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii
- Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki
- Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor
- Owen Hart Cup: Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)
- United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, TJP) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi) (Zero Hour)
- Stu Grayson vs. El Phantaso (Zero Hour)
- Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Roppongi Vice & El Desperado (Zero Hour)