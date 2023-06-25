CM Punk Takes the Blame for His Team's AEW Collision Loss

CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks were on the losing end of an eight-man tag match on this week's AEW Collision against Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns. This gave Punk his first defeat since returning from hiatus, even though it was Starks who took the pin after White hit him with a Blade Runner. Punk cut a promo after the show, taking the blame for the loss while making an NHL reference.

"I would like to make this short and sweet. As the team captain, I take full responsibility for the loss," Punk said. "And I want you all to know, even though I lose sometimes, I'm going to keep on coming back and fighting, just like your Toronto Maple Leafs."

CM PUNK takes the mic after #AEWCollision ends. pic.twitter.com/GvTQVb2DVs — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 25, 2023

Punk will be in action at Forbidden Door tonight, facing New Japan legend Satoshi Kojima in an opening-round match in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He received a mixed reaction from the Toronto crowd on Saturday night, a sharp contrast from the reception Chicago gave him upon his TV return.

"It's a huge matchup, and I think it's very fitting that it's in this great Owen Hart tournament field where we have so many great matchups lined up, and I thought it was a great match to kick off the tournament, and I'm really excited about it. I think Kojima for us is an amazing get and somebody I was really excited to have," Tony Khan said on a media conference call earlier this week regarding Punk vs. Kojima (h/t WrestleZone).

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card