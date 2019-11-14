CM Punk Reportedly Met With AEW’s Tony Khan, Turned Down Massive Deal Before Signing With FOX

CM Punk made his return to the wrestling world late Tuesday night when he arrived on the set of WWE Backstage in announce he would be joining the show as an analyst and special contributor on a part-time basis. This wasn’t the full comeback many fans were hoping for, his contract is with FOX rather than WWE, but it does mean Punk will be back to talking about the WWE product on a regular basis alongside the likes of Renee Young and Booker T. Over the past year many wrestling fans were crossing their fingers that Punk would consider signing with All Elite Wrestling, the new promotion that has stepped up as a legitimate alternative to WWE over on TNT.

Punk talked about AEW a handful of times in interviews throughout 2019, but always maintained that an official offer had never been made. However Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez would beg to differ. On a recent Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez reported that Punk met with AEW president Tony Khan in recent months and was offered “a lot of money” to sign with the company, but Punk turned them down.

The former WWE Champion hasn’t wrestled an official match since 2014, and he made it clear during a recent interview on Collider Live that he didn’t feel like getting physical again.

“This goes back to me being in a position in my life where I’m like, ‘What do you got?’ I’m very much in a position where I’m like, ‘Well, talk to me.’ I’m open to anything. If they come at me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we want you to wrestle.’ I’m gonna be like, ‘I’m not interested.’ I’ve grown so much as a person and I look back at all that stuff and I don’t need the confrontation and the drama. I’m a businessman. But I put my morals and integrity above business deals.”

But even those comments haven’t stopped current WWE wrestlers (and Virgil) from calling out the former world champion.

AEW already has its fair share of former WWE Superstars on its roster, including Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), PAC (Neville), Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger), Cody and Brandi Rhodes and current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho