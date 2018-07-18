CM Punk and AJ Lee Announced for Upcoming Horror Movie

CM Punk and AJ Lee have been announced for roles in an upcoming horror film being directed by a WWE Studios veteran.

Punk and Lee have supporting roles in Rabid, a remake of a 1977 film that was directed by David Cronenberg. Punk has been announced for the role of “Billy” while Lee will play “Kira.” The movie will star Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.

Interestingly, the project is being directed (and written) by The Soska Twins. They have WWE ties as they formerly directed two WWE Studios projects, Vendetta and See No Evil 2. As for Punk, this will be his first foray into feature films (he’s done television projects and voiceovers in an animated film).

Punk previously spoke about a time where WWE had talked to him about doing a film (12 Rounds 2) but the role eventually went to Randy Orton, something that didn’t sit well with Punk.

