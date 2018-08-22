CM Punk Declined ‘Full’ Offer for ‘All In’

Earlier this summer, CM Punk said that no one in the wrestling world had made a direct offer to him regarding a return to the ring. However, that is no longer true.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. All In architect Cody Rhodes revealed that Matt Jackson of the Young Buck extended a genuine off to Punk for him to join them on September 1.

“Yes, I mean I talked to [Punk] just vaguely. He even at one point said ‘nobody’s asked me — hey here’s how much we’ll pay you and here’s who you’ll wrestle.’Matt actually made a full offer or full pitch for his services and I think Punk is focused on the Mixed Martial Arts element of his career.

Part of Punk’s quote this summer mentioned that no one had approached him with a specific opponent. Rhodes admits they didn’t pitch him a name, but that was a conscious decision.

“One of the reasons we didn’t first come out and say, ‘here’s who we want you to wrestle,’ because I think we just wanted him to be a part of the event for a lot of fans, he’s captured their imagination even with the amount of time he’s been gone. He has a mythical presence to them,” he said. I thought it would be good for him to connect with them, but that’s me, you know?”

Despite Punk’s refusal, Rhodes fully understands where the former WWE Champion is coming from.

“Nobody owns Punk but Punk, so if he wants to do Mixed Martial Arts, go for it. He was always very nice to me and helpful to me in OVW. I always looked at All In with the perspective that it’s about the present and future of the industry and not really about cheap pops, even though I’m sure they’ll be plenty of those on the show. Matt had reached out to him and made him a real offer. I think Punk is set on not being part of it,” he said.

Punk is confirmed for an autograph show a day prior to the All In event, leading many to speculate he’ll show up the next night. While anything is possible, it looks like Punk will not be involved.

It’s been a busy summer for the 39-year-old. On top of triumphing over WWE doctor Chris Amann in a defamation suit, Punk suffered another one-sided defeat in UFC’s octagon, and just last week he landed in another law, this time with old friend Colt Cabana.