CM Punk Credits the Fans for His Return to WWE

For years the chances of CM Punk returning to WWE seemed like slim to none and as time went on it seemed like it would never happen. Fans never lost hope, chanting for him in every venue around the world years after his departure. Punk would return to wrestling in 2021, shocking the entire wrestling world with his AEW signing.

In August, Punk was let go by a disciplinary committee that consisted of Bryan Danielson and a few AEW higher-ups after his backstage scuffle at AEW All In. A week later ahead of AEW All Out, it was officially announced that the company had decided to part ways with the 45 year old. In November in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, Punk surprised everyone once again, returning to WWE after a near nine year absence.

Now, CM Punk is opening up about the real reason that he came back to WWE. During a recent Instagram livestream charity event with Elite Comics and Kulture City, Punk made it clear it's not about his personal motives but moreso the fans that supported him following his very public walkout. "This isn't about me, this is about us. This is about everybody that is behind me," Punk said. "That for ten years didn't forget, chanted my name. I'm going to put the boots back on for all of ya'll. We're going to go on this journey together."

Since his return he's appeared across all three brands -- WWE NXT, WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown -- recently inking an exclusive deal with Adam Pearce for the red brand. Immediately upon putting pen to paper Punk was greeted by Seth Rollins who had a very public reaction to Punk returning at WWE Survivor Series. The two have traded shots at one another since then but things finally came to a head this week on Raw when Rollins made it known where he stands. He makes it clear that he hates Punk, and will do everything to protect WWE from people like him.

However, if he's going to be part of WWE again, then Rollins wants him on Raw because the truth always comes out. He knows, Punk knows, everyone knows that this is his last chance. Punk responded that he's officially declaring himself for the Royal Rumble noting that he may even come after Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.