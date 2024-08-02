CM Punk Points to Key Factor in WWE Raw’s Netflix Deal

WWE continues to evolve with the entertainment landscape. Akin to the launch of WWE Network in 2014, a streaming service that debuted years before over-the-top subscriptions began to outpace cable, WWE is bringing its flagship show, WWE Monday Night Raw, to Netflix next January. This marks the first time in WWE Monday Night Raw‘s three-decade history that it will not air on cable television. WWE Monday Night Raw moving to Netflix capitalizes on the recent migration of live sports to streaming services, like Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+.

CM Punk Points to Key Factor Within WWE’s Netflix Deal

One of WWE Monday Night Raw‘s top stars anticipates the red brand’s move to Netflix for one key reason.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, CM Punk emphasized the importance of Netflix’s reach and how the streamer’s subscriber base will impact the WWE product.

“The only thing that excites me about Netflix is what should excite everybody about Netflix; we are going to be seen by billions more people,” Punk said, alluding to Netflix’s 277 million subscribers. “It’s unfathomable to a lot of people what the Netflix deal means to a wrestler in WWE.”

WWE Monday Night Raw has been exclusive to cable television for its entire 31-year existence, airing on USA Network for all but a brief five-year span on Spike TV. In the glory days of cable, WWE Monday Night Raw was regularly drawing over five million viewers every week. In today’s cord-cutting society, the red brand is lucky to reach two million homes.

“USA Network has broadcasted professional wrestling for WWE for decades. I don’t have the USA Network app on my phone, but I have the Netflix app on my phone. I guarantee it’s like that worldwide,” Punk continued. “We are going to have doors kicked in in a lot of different markets and countries all over the world. To me, that’s exciting.”

Outside of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE’s other weekly in-ring products of WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT will remain on cable, airing on USA Network and The CW, respectively. In the larger wrestling world, AEW is seeking a media rights renewal with Warner Bros. Discovery, as it currently airs its three in-ring shows on TNT and TBS.

WWE Monday Night Raw premieres on Netflix in January 2025.