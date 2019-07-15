CM Punk Pokes Fun at Shane McMahon During Extreme Rules Match

CM Punk rarely comments about professional wrestling anymore, so when the former WWE Champion popped up on Twitter during Extreme Rules to crack a joke about Shane McMahon fans were taken aback.

Early in the show Dave Sholler, the vice president of the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise, posted a ringside photo during the main card’s opening match between The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good seats tonight @WWE Extreme Rules! Thanks as always to my guy @John_Varesio! pic.twitter.com/HSDiwd8nAo — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) July 14, 2019

Punk, noticing an unconscious McMahon in the ring, tweeted back “Is that a fan that jumped in the ring?” The tweet was later deleted, but not before people managed to get a screengrab.

Back in April Punk commented on McMahon referring to himself as “The Best in the World,” a moniker that Punk used during the latter half of his run in WWE.

“I think he’s been calling himself the ‘Best In The World’ and this is the funny thing about the company is I could say, ‘Yeah, that’s a little shot at me.’ And it probably is. But they’d deny it until the cows come home,” Punk said while appearing on the Sauce & Shram show.

Last week during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) commented on the possibility of Punk joining All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

“When he wants to come back to wrestling, it will be his decision,” Matt said, adding that when it comes to a return, it’s more of an “if” than a “when.”

“Matt talks to him all the time about it,” Nick said. “The timing’s just not right, I guess.”

“He knows better than anybody, this is the most demanding thing in the world,” Matt continued. “You can’t just find yourself back in it one day and be like, ‘Okay, I guess I’m doing this again!’ You really have to want to do it. It’s up to him.”

Punk was last seen in a WWE ring in early 2014. He has since focused on a career in MMA and has competed in two fights under the UFC banner.