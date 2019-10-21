Watch: CM Punk Revives Grammar Slam Series

Back in 2013 while he was still with the WWE, CM Punk started up a hilarious video series via the YouTube channel Nerdist called Grammar Slam, in which he would call out and correct common grammar mistakes from people sending him messages on social media. The series was seemingly dead after the final few episodes dropped in 2015, but on Monday Punk brought the show back with a new Halloween-themed episode to promote his new horror film, The Girl on the Third Floor. This time around Punk addressed the mistake of writing “loose” instead of “lose,” sending him into his usual angry rant.

“No, I did not ‘loose’ my mind,” Punk said while answering a tweet. “I’ve never ‘loosed’ my mind, but I’m about to lose my mind because over how dumb of a question this my character. My character Don loses his mind because he’s in a crazy haunted house. You watch the movie you’d know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let me explain it to you this way,” he added. “Because this is a spooky edition of Grammar Slam, let me give you an example. If you’re getting cut in half with a chainsaw, which I would pay good money to see, then you would lose a lot of blood. If your blood is no longer inside of your body, it would be loose on the floor along with whatever else spilled out from the whole chainsaw thing.”

Punk then bashed a bottle over some poor intern’s head.

The former WWE Champion made waves in recent weeks when he confirmed the rumors that he had tried out for the WWE Backstage news show on Fox Sports 1, which had its preview premiere this past week.

“Originally, I thought it was a WWE thing and I was like, ‘Umm, no.’ But this is Fox. I’m not dealing with anybody in WWE. They explained to me what it was,” Punk said while on Collider Live. “I love Renee Young [confirmed as one of the hosts alongside Booker T]. She’s a great person. It’s along the lines of what I do with Cage Fury FC. I prefaced it by saying, ‘I’m not going to come in to dump all over on stuff just to dump on it. That’s old Phil. But if it’s bad, I’m not gonna pretend that it’s anything but bad.’ They want to present it like it’s a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff.”