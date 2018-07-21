ROH Reportedly Reaching Out to CM Punk for Madison Square Garden Show

Despite being a long shot, the possibility of CM Punk returning to professional wrestling continues to be one of the most anticipated possible moments among fans.

Ring of Honor obviously understands this, and with the company set for their biggest show of all time next April during WrestleMania weekend in New York, the company has started to send feelers out to Punk about an appearance at the show. This according to a report from F4WOnline.

ROH is running Madison Square Garden the night before WrestleMania 35, April 6th, a huge show for the company at the building that has traditionally been considered WWE’s “home arena” for over 40 years. WWE even had tried to block ROH from running the event at MSG, despite they themselves not booking the venue for a show during WrestleMania weekend, but that failed. Adding New Japan Pro Wrestling as co-promoting the event seems to have sealed the deal for ROH.

Punk has not wrestled since he left WWE in early 2014. He has spent the last several years training at Rufusport in Milwaukee to transition to a career in MMA. Punk has had two fights with UFC, both losses, the most recent occurring in his hometown of Chicago at UFC 225 back on June 9th.

Despite the loss, Punk has remained steadfast that he is done in the world of pro wrestling. It’s not secret that he left the business on very poor terms with WWE. In fact, Punk recently defeated WWE doctor Chris Amann in a case where Amann was suing Punk and Colt Cabana for defamation stemming from comments made on a podcast years ago. That court room victory happened just days before his fight at UFC 225.

The obvious pro wrestling event where one might expect Punk, All In on September 1st in Chicago, has been unable to book Punk for an appearance (at least publicly), though Punk is making an appearance at Pro Wrestling Tees that weekend. That show is being promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks. The Bucks have reportedly reached out to Punk in the past about joining the Bullet Club but to no avail.

If ROH is able to get Punk to sign on for their MSG show, there’s doubt what will already be one of the most memorable shows in company history will only get even bigger. If there’s any doubt about whether they can sell out MSG, a Punk appearance would almost assuredly ensure that all of the tickets would be purchased in short order.