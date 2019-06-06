Watch: CM Punk Trolls Fans Over AEW Signing Rumors

With AEW set to return to the Chicago area for the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31, speculation has once again started up over whether or not CM Punk will sign with the company. The former WWE Champion decided to have some fun with that idea on Wednesday, posting an Instagram story where he pretended to make a big announcement.

Guys. Guys! OMG. I heard a rumor. It’s finally happening!!!” Punk wrote. “Proud to announce the latest signing to AEW…”

CM Punk makes an announcement on the latest AEW signing ………… but he was just trolling pic.twitter.com/PrOWY7bgvh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 6, 2019

He then posted a picture of Prince Kharis, a mummy character who wrestled for Smokey Mountain Wrestling back in the early 90s.

“Welcome to AEW, Prince Kharis!” Punk wrote.

Punk hasn’t officially wrestled since he famously quit the WWE back in early 2014, though he did appear at a Milwaukee independent wrestling promotion under a mask back in April and hit a wrestler with his Go To Sleep finisher.

Both Chris Jericho and AEW president Tony Khan have discussed the potential of bringing Punk in during recent interviews.

“If he wants to come back to wrestling, it would have to be for the right reasons — both on his end and on AEW’s end,” Jericho said in a recent interview with ESPN. “CM Punk is a unique individual. Could we use him? Of course we can. Could WWE use him? Of course they could. It all depends on what Punk wants to do and what his attitude is when and if he comes back. Because it’s a new world now. It’s not a negative world, it’s a positive world. Especially in AEW.

“Like I said, if he wants to come in, he’d probably be welcomed with open arms,” he con But I think he would have to kind of prove himself, as he would want to. Because I know him. He’s a competitor. He’s not gonna come back just for a paycheck or just to be famous. If he comes back, it’s because he wants to be here, he wants to wrestle and he wants to prove something. And if he doesn’t feel that way, he won’t come back. The only person that can answer that question, I believe, is CM Punk himself.”

I love Phil, Phil’s great,” Khan said after mentioning he first envisioned Punk on the roster when he came up with the idea of running a promotion. “I mean, I have a good relationship with Phil, I think he’s awesome. He was not here, as you saw, I think that’s not the story of the show. That would be a real insult to what we’ve all done to make that the story of the show.”