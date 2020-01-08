WWE Fans Shocked by CM Punk’s Scathing Tweet

In case you missed it, CM Punk fired off an incredibly vicious tweet at The Miz on Tuesday night following the latest episode of WWE Backstage. Miz was a guest on this week’s show and the @WWEonFox account uploaded a video of him afterwards claiming that was the best episode so far. Renee Young and Paige argued that Punk’s return episode was even bigger, and Miz sarcastically responded by saying, “oh, sorry I didn’t change the culture. Punk, no appreciating Miz mocking his words from his first appearance on the show, responded by writing, “Go suck a blood money covered dick, you f—ing dork.”
The tweet was later deleted, but not before people got the chance to get a screenshot.
Needless to say, fans were shocked by Punk’s tweet. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.
Well this… pic.twitter.com/xCLMqHGK3I— Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 8, 2020
https://t.co/dH9mUecoPM pic.twitter.com/smVjryFoO4— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) January 8, 2020
You kinda have to respect CM Punk for being sober whilst also being able to tweet the most reckless, “delete that now” shit imaginable. I’d have to be at least halfway down a bottle of Grant’s whisky to fire off a line like “suck a dick covered in Saudi blood money”.— Smark MacTaker (@MacTaker) January 8, 2020
Punk told Seth to stay off twitter himself but got worked over what Miz said and end up being bitter himself(as always) and went off in a tweet pic.twitter.com/BFdhivvdKC— Tawanna 🤑🌸 (@RElGNSSECTION) January 8, 2020
Seth Rollins: fight me, coward.— CoolmanX5 (@Coolmanx5) January 8, 2020
CM Punk: stop tweeting, Seth
Miz: *makes Tongue-in-cheek joke* sorry I didn’t change the culture.
CM Punk: Go suck a blood money soaked *Bleep* in Saudi Arabia
Seth Rollins in the distance must be like… pic.twitter.com/1TX8vNiCGN
The Miz and CM punk issues go back a long way and often spilled over onto screen..— Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) January 8, 2020
Remember this “lie detector “ segment? pic.twitter.com/6u79Pk3jty
I’m a huge CM Punk fan but he overreacted to The Miz and his comment.— The Canadian Experience (@thegsatgaming) January 8, 2020