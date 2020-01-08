WWE

WWE Fans Shocked by CM Punk’s Scathing Tweet

In case you missed it, CM Punk fired off an incredibly vicious tweet at The Miz on Tuesday night […]

By

In case you missed it, CM Punk fired off an incredibly vicious tweet at The Miz on Tuesday night following the latest episode of WWE Backstage. Miz was a guest on this week’s show and the @WWEonFox account uploaded a video of him afterwards claiming that was the best episode so far. Renee Young and Paige argued that Punk’s return episode was even bigger, and Miz sarcastically responded by saying, “oh, sorry I didn’t change the culture. Punk, no appreciating Miz mocking his words from his first appearance on the show, responded by writing, “Go suck a blood money covered dick, you f—ing dork.”

The tweet was later deleted, but not before people got the chance to get a screenshot.

Needless to say, fans were shocked by Punk’s tweet. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

