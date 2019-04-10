CM Punk Talks WrestleMania 35, Shane McMahon’s Nickname

CM Punk gave his honest thoughts on WrestleMania 35 when he appeared on the Sauce & Shram show this week, speaking on a variety of topics from Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win to Shane McMahon calling himself the “Best in the World.” McMahon first picked up that nickname when he won the World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back in November, and started referring to him as the “Best in the World” after he turned heel on The Miz at Fastlane. Punk famously referred to himself as “Best in the World” during his “Pipe Bomb” promo back in 2011, and started using the phrase on his merchandise from that point on.

Punk said that the nickname is probably a shot at him, but that the company would never acknowledge it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were a lot of big moments at #WrestleMania last night. Luckily we had @CMPunk in-studio to give us his thoughts on the event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/FHA1WS2Xka — Sauce & Shram (@SauceAndShram) April 8, 2019

“I think he’s been calling himself the ‘Best In The World’ and this is the funny thing about the company is I could say, ‘Yeah, that’s a little shot at me.’ And it probably is. But they’d deny it until the cows come home.”

On the subject of Kingston, who Punk won the World Tag Team Championships with back in 2008, he said. “It should’ve happened ten years ago. That’s what I’ll lead with. And it’s one of those things where yes, I’m stoked that it happened now, but again, be ahead of the curve instead of way behind it.”

The former WWE Champion was also asked about the main event, which saw Becky Lynch defeat both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

“Those three women last night put it all on the line for everybody’s entertainment, and I think hte best thing to come out of all of that is the little girls that can watch that and aspire to be something greater than what we all are.

Punk left the WWE in 2014 due to a number of disputes with the company. He’s since stepped into the world of mixed martial arts and has lost his first two fights in the UFC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!