Report: CM Punk’s Agent Reached out to FOX to Work on WWE’s FS1 Studio Show

CM Punk hasn’t worked with WWE since he walked out on the company in 2014. But if the latest reports are accurate, he may be considering a return in some form or fashion.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Creative Artist Agency (which represents Punk) recently reached out to FOX officials about the possibility of the former WWE Champion co-hosting WWE’s upcoming weekly studio show on Fox Sports 1.

“What we do know that is interesting is that CAA, which represents Punk and also represents WWE, has had an agent reach out to FOX head honchos about Punk as a co-host of the upcoming new FS 1 talk show,” the Observer read.

If a deal were to be reached, Punk would be a FOX employee rather than a WWE employee. That could theoretically make the deal more likely, but the Observer’s Dave Meltzer quickly followed up by stating a) there has been zero negotiations regarding the idea and b) Punk doesn’t necessarily want the gig.

Wrestling Inc. followed up the report with a source within WWE saying there was “nothing to the speculation.”

This story comes roughly a week before Punk will appear at the Starrcast III fan convention on the same day as All Elite Wrestlng’s All Out pay-per-view. Speculation that the “Straight Edge Superstar” might make the jump to AEW has been around for months, and Punk even confirmed that the company had reached out to him about a deal back in late July.

“The last thing I got — I got a text from Cody [Rhodes],” Punk said (which Rhodes later denied). “And again, I almost don’t even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, ‘Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.; I’m kind of damned if I do, damned if I don’t. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn’t really a way to do good business, at least.

“It was texted through three people and an offer came in through text,” he continued. “This is like a month ago, maybe. … I think it was just a general offer.”

Triple H confirmed WWE’s intention to launch a studio show back in April.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to have happen for a long time,” he said while appearing on First Things First. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for a studio show for us, because of the sports entertainment aspect of it, it’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, an entertainment [show] where you’re talking about where things are going and the storylines and the characters and all of it.