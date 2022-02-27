WWE Hall of Famer Sheds More Light on Cody Rhodes’ Decision to Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi officially left AEW back on Feb. 15. Updates regarding the pair’s decision to leave the company have been sparse ever since. Neither has wanted to comment on the situation beyond their initial statements, Tony Khan hasn’t said anything beyond the initial announcement of their departure, and despite numerous rumors of him going back to the WWE neither Rhodes nor Vince McMahon’s promotion have made any sort of confirmation.

However, in a new interview with Fightful (a portion of which was released on Fightful Select on Sunday), WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page offered some insight on the situation. Page has been close with the Rhodes family for years and stated that Cody called him days before news of him leaving broke.

“Cody called me two days before,” Page said. “He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’ I don’t want to know sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to be surprised. I gave him all of my viewpoints on everything. I don’t know if you’re doing this, I don’t know if you’re doing that, I don’t know if you’re doing this. But I gave him my viewpoints and then Cody’s a man. He’s very successful. To me whatever he does, I wish him the best. I hope I helped him with some of my insights to help direct him. But he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do.”

The reason for the Rhodes’ decision to leave has yet to be confirmed, but reports have ranged from the two sides being unable to come to terms on a new contract to a falling out between Cody and Khan to Cody losing power backstage after Khan took full control of booking. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.