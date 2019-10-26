Cody Rhodes Announces AEW Has Signed Former Olympian

During an appearance in the U.K. on Saturday, Cody Rhodes announced that AEW has signed former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo.

Rhodes traveled across the pond for the Southside 9th Anniversary show. Ogogo also appeared at the show, coming to the ring and knocking out MJF.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ogogo competed in the 2012 Olympic Games, which were held in London. He won a bronze medal fighting in the middleweight weight class. He later retired from boxing in 2016 with a professional record of 11-1. He signed his first professional boxing contract with Golden Boy Promotions out of Los Angeles.

“I’m seriously considering becoming a professional wrestler, I may join one of the big companies and do some wrestling because it has always been something I’ve enjoyed,” Ogogo told Eastern Daily News in June. “At first it was a bit of a guilty pleasure because most kids get to an age where it’s all glitz and glam and the wrestling, if you’re a kid, is exciting as you don’t know it’s scripted. It’s an amazing show and as a kid I fell in love with it. As I grew older, I thought I would grow out of it but I never have – and if anything it’s the opposite, I love it even more.

“I think for me it would tick so many boxes. I have been a massive fan of it my entire life, I’m physically – other than my eyes—in the prime of my life. I want to utilize all the years of hard work, all the time in the gym, I’m very fit, very athletic and I think I’m going to give it a go so watch this space.”

Ogogo has been wrestling already, making his debut back in February for World Association of Wrestling.