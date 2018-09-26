Cody Rhodes Hints at ‘All In 2’ in New Video

All In was a roaring success for independent professional wrestling. But now that the show is nearly a month old, the question of whether or not Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will put on a follow-up event has continued to linger.

Rhodes had been noncommittal about the idea in recent interviews, but gave a big indication that a second show would take place in the final episode of the All Us YouTube documentary series, which dropped on Wednesday.

“There is a question of will we do it again,” Rhodes said at the end of the video. “And the best answer I can give you is it could have been just a great night at the matches in Chicago for sure. That’s all it could have been. But it felt like more. It felt like a revolution. And revolutions aren’t just one night.”

The original All In event took place at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago, Illinois on September 1 and sold out in just 29 minutes. The total attendance was recorded at 11,263, making it the largest non-WWE professional wrestling event in the United States since WCW folded in 2001.

The show featured a variety of stars from Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, CMLL and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In one of the biggest moments of the night, Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, a title his father Dusty Rhodes held three times throughout his career.

Other major matches of the night included Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr., Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon for the Ring of Honor World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll and a main event of the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi taking on Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix and Bandido.

Arrow actor Stephen Amell even got in on the action as he wrestled Christopher Daniels in his first singles match. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Daniels praised Amell for how well he performed.

“I’m personally very proud of the match that I had with Stephen, I feel like, people had a preconceived notions of what a ‘celebrity match’ could be and I think Stephen sort of threw threw them against the wall and shocked the world,” Daniels said. “I was happy with what we did and I was proud of how it turned out.”

“I feel like Stephen, he kept his head about him and performed pretty admirably for his first singles match and his third match overall,” he added.