Cody Rhodes Teases Major Career Announcement for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Wednesday hours before AEW Dynamite to tease some “big news” regarding his career. The AEW star and executive vice president is booked to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear event on Nov. 9, to the announcement will likely have something to do with that. Rhodes hasn’t wrestled on TNT since the show’s premiere back on Oct. 2, but he has popped in in dark matches and post-show segments. As of this writing there are no reports of him dealing with any kind of injury that might hamper his wrestling career.

“I’m looking forward to tonight for many reasons, one being I get the opportunity to share some bigs news about my career and it’s future,” Rhodes said. “Sometimes the right thing to do, isn’t the easiest thing to say.”

Since AEW launched Rhodes has consistently put on some of the company’s best matches, taking on the likes of Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara. Prior to Dynamite’s premiere Rhodes took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for his fans.

“I would ask you this one favor as we move forward: speak to me,” Rhodes wrote. “John Cena once told me that when the fans clap their hands or stomp their feet or give a visceral indicator that they want something, you need to DO something. Otherwise, they will stop making noise Please share your feedback with me I want all of it. Good, bad, ugly. What we did right, what we did wrong, and why. Let me help create and tailor a product for you.”

“I know what’s on the other side of the hill,” he continued. “A billion-dollar publicly traded behemoth with 70 years of experience and an expansive network of divisions and subsidiaries, which has ultimately become a monopoly in wrestling. Yeah, I’m a bit nervous. I’m a little scared, too. But I’m saddling up in DC anyway along with the best partners and wrestlers on the planet. I’m with AEW because AEW is for everybody, and I hope everybody tunes in and gives us a chance to shine for you. Thank you!”

Check out this week’s Dynamite card below: