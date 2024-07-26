Backstage News on Drew McIntyre’s Now-Deleted Photo With AEW’s Jack Perry

Drew McIntyre reinforced his status as hater of the year on Thursday. The Scottish Warrior took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside AEW’s Jack Perry, telling fans to “cry us a river” in the caption. Perry is largely responsible for McIntyre’s current rival, CM Punk, getting fired from All Elite Wrestling. Back at AEW ALL IN: London 2023, Perry mocked a backstage situation between himself and Punk on the pay-per-view broadcast. Punk and Perry shared words after and spiraled into a physical altercation, which saw Punk shove and choke Perry, knocking over television monitors in the producing area in the process. Days after this transpired, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Punk had been fired “with cause.”

McIntyre’s photo with Perry stayed up on social media for a couple of hours before he took it down. This led to speculation that someone from within WWE or Punk himself told McIntyre to delete the photo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE’s Reaction to Drew McIntyre’s Jack Perry Photo

There is no heat on the Scottish Warrior.

As reported by WRKD Wrestling, there is “zero concern” of any backstage animosity towards Drew McIntyre following his social media post with Jack Perry. The report adds that McIntyre and rival CM Punk are “working closely to craft their feud” and that any and all references to Punk’s AEW history or other backstage issues have “been given the green light by Punk” ahead of time.

While McIntyre largely keeps his hate towards Punk WWE-related on WWE programming, he holds nothing back on social media. Prior to the Perry photo, McIntyre has mocked Punk’s infamous AEW All Out 2022 press conference and took a visit to Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago.

McIntyre and Punk are set to battle on Saturday, August 3rd at WWE SummerSlam, culminating a feud that has been building for seven months. This past January, McIntyre delivered a Future Shock DDT to Punk that ended up tearing his triceps. Punk has been out of action since but has still made sporadic appearances on WWE programming. During that time, McIntyre has feuded with both Seth Rollins and Damian Priest but has remained laser-focused on Punk, regularly mocking the Second City Saint and getting himself distracted from his actual opponents. Punk has been cleared for action and will compete in his first televised WWE singles match since 2014 next month, standing opposite McIntyre in Cleveland Browns Stadium.