Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' First Face-to-Face Confrontation Announced

Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable on this week's Monday Night Raw, then grabbed a microphone to address his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" pointed out that he and "The Tribal Chief" have yet to meet face-to-face in the ring since the match was made official, but that's about to change. Since Reigns has already announced he'll be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Rhodes decided so will he. Reigns had already declared he'd be on the Blue Brand this week via Paul Heyman as he'll look to address Jey Uso's recent actions within The Bloodline.

Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania by winning this year's Royal Rumble, but Reigns was distracted by the ongoing drama involving his faction, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reigns was able to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn earlier this month at Elimination Chamber, but Jey's loyalty to Reigns was still uncertain by the end of the match.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns AND @CodyRhodes will be in the same building this Friday on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/KIT10jYwh5 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

