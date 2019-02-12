AEW’s Cody Rhodes Undergoes Knee Surgery

Cody Rhodes gave fans an update on Tuesday after undergoing surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered back in November.

“Surgery completed. Went smooth. Back to work. (Cowabunga I guess),” Rhodes wrote while posting a photo from a hospital bed.

The AEW executive vice president tore his medial meniscus in two places at a Ring of Honor live event back in November. He still managed to compete at both Final Battle against Jay Lethal and at New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 13 against Juice Robinson before going under the knife.

Rhodes has been hard at work promoting All Elite Wrestling’s first official show, Double or Nothing, which is set for May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During their Ticket Announcement Party at the MGM Grand on Thursday, Rhodes and the rest of the company put out a truckload of announcements, starting with a new partnership between AEW and lucha libre promotion AAA.

“I was excited because (Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan), we put a post on our social channels talking about cross-promotion but it’s more of a friendship than partnership,” Rhodes said in a media scrum after the fan event, according to Fightful. “You will see guys cross that line. This might piss some people off but there are some dated, weird, antiquated systems. ‘Well, we only work with these people.’ Our bridges are down. We want to work with everybody.”

The company also announced a handful of new signings, including former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (who will also be an executive vice president with Rhodes and the Bucks), Trent Barreta, Chuck Taylor, Aja Kong, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose and Yuka Sakazaki.

Three matches have thus far been announced for Double or Nothing — Omega vs. Chris Jericho in a rematch from WrestleKingdom 12, Adam Page vs. Pac and SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima and two partners of his choosing from the OWE Chinese promotion in a trios match.

On Monday a new report from WrestleTalk dropped that said AEW had montly events planned from May through September, culminating in a sequel event to All In titled All Out that would likely take place once again at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago. The report included that one of the events would take place overseas at the Royal Albert Hall in London England, and that the promotion’s weekly television show would debut in October.