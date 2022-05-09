Cody Rhodes Will Get His First Title Shot on Tonight's WWE Raw

✖

Cody Rhodes will get his first shot at a championship on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. "The American Nightmare" scored yet another victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, then announced in a post-show promo that he was moving on from his program with "The Visionary." He explained, "This could have been where I fall off. This could have been where the honeymoon phase [since WWE comeback] was over. It truly could have been, and maybe there are some people here, especially the wrestlers in various locker rooms who maybe don't want this to keep going. But it's going to keep going. I have a specific goal that we have literally talked about. This is unfinished business for me, and I have to get it done.

"Now I'll be honest, I'm not incredibly stoked about a roll-up victory. I had to grab his tights... to steal a page from the American Dream, before they loved me I was as bad as they come, I totally know how to play this game. Turnabout is fair play, I didn't get caught, he half-assed it, and I was able to secure the victory. And that's what this is about," he continued. "After the match, I did the generic symbol for wanting the belt, I want the title. Because it's real. That's what I want. To be able to get two [wins] on him, I think we can walk away on this one. I really think Seth is an amazing, amazing Superstar wrestler, I can't wait to see what he does next... What he does now, good luck. I'm moving forward, I'm excited to see what that is..."

WWE then confirmed on Monday that Rhodes would be challenging Theory for the United States Championship. Rollins looked noticeably upset after the roll-up win and many fans predict it will be Rhodes vs. Rollins III inside Hell in a Cell next month, so the odds of Rollins interfering in tonight's title match seem fairly high.

Rhodes has also made it clear his only goal now that he's back in WWE is to win the WWE Championship, so it's possible WWE holds off on giving him any gold until then. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show.



