WWE Fans Rooting For Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Hell In A Cell Match Following Backlash
Cody Rhodes first entered World Wrestling Entertainment during this year's WrestleMania, with his first surprise match being against known other than bad boy Seth Rollins. With the two wrestlers considered to be two of the best in their field, it's no surprise to see that following their latest barn burner of a match during Backlash, the two superstars are having fans wondering if they're set to be a part of another big event. Hell In A Cell is set to take place this June, and it might just be Rollins and Rhodes as the main event.
Rhodes and Rollins once again put on one great show during this year's Backlash, letting out some steam against one another following their first fight at WrestleMania. Unfortunately for Seth, Cody was once again able to score a victory, but fans are left demanding that they meet one more time, with the WWE followers begging for the two to meet in Hell In A Cell.
Do you think Rhodes and Rollins are set to meet at next month's Hell In A Cell? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Oh It's Happening
yeah we’re definitely getting seth vs cody at hiac— alyssa (@livvsmorgan) May 9, 2022
Make It Happen
Seth and Cody just killed it tonight. Now a rematch inside HIAC 👀 #WMBacklash— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) May 9, 2022
Book It
Cody vs Seth at HIAC. No holds barred. Book it now!!!! #WMBacklash— Gabe G (@TheRealGabeG) May 9, 2022
Loud Yelling
They are finishing the Cody and Seth feud in hiac me thinks pic.twitter.com/uMRhXZFuXM— M 💎 (@megannnnn____) May 9, 2022
Crying
Ok Cody and Seth getting an HIAC match after that finish 😭😭😭— Kiran 🤼🏽♂️💫 (@Kiran_EST) May 9, 2022
Visions Of The Past
Cody and Seth next month at Hell in a Cell#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/NxE30hySSh— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) May 9, 2022
No One Would Be Mad
I wouldn’t be mad if Seth beats Cody at HIAC (if the match happens)— 💋Mya 💙 (THE HOLY TRINITY ARE CHAMPIONS) (@sashabelair0) May 9, 2022
Match of The Year
The Cody/Seth HIAC match will be a MOTY contender.— KK (@kamprobably) May 9, 2022