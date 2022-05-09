WWE Fans Rooting For Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Hell In A Cell Match Following Backlash

Cody Rhodes first entered World Wrestling Entertainment during this year's WrestleMania, with his first surprise match being against known other than bad boy Seth Rollins. With the two wrestlers considered to be two of the best in their field, it's no surprise to see that following their latest barn burner of a match during Backlash, the two superstars are having fans wondering if they're set to be a part of another big event. Hell In A Cell is set to take place this June, and it might just be Rollins and Rhodes as the main event.

Rhodes and Rollins once again put on one great show during this year's Backlash, letting out some steam against one another following their first fight at WrestleMania. Unfortunately for Seth, Cody was once again able to score a victory, but fans are left demanding that they meet one more time, with the WWE followers begging for the two to meet in Hell In A Cell.

