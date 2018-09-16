‘The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling’ Offers a Fresh Take on Wrestling History

There has always been a link between fans of professional wrestling and fans of comic books.

The seemingly super hero like power of wrestlers alongside the ongoing fight between good and evil, the colorful costumes, and the over the top characters have always made wrestling feel, in some ways, like a comic book come to life.

Both worlds have been brought together seamlessly in The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling: A Hardcore, High-Flying, No-Holds-Barred History of the One True Sport, a new book by Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno due out on October 2nd. The history of the wrestling industry is told throughout the book in a completely unique way; it is truly unlike any other history of the squared circle you will find on a book shelf.

This isn’t just the history of the WWE either. Within the book’s 176 pages, you’ll find nods to early historical events and legends that may loosely correlate with wrestling (The Epic of Gilgamesh), to the early carnival days of the sport itself, Frank Gotch and George Hackenschmidt in the early 1900s, up through the formation of the National Wrestling Alliance, the territorial days in the U.S., the wrestling boom period in the 1980s and 1990s, and the modern day WWE and independent scene. However, this isn’t just a story about North American wrestling. There are sections devoted to Japanese wrestling history, as well as Lucha Libre and the U.K. scene. Sitterson and Moreno try to tell the story of an art form all over the world within a fairly concise amount of space and largely succeed in doing so.

While not going into too much depth or detail (the comic book format of the book doesn’t really allow them to do so), the authors have given the reader a strong overview of the history of the sport which will leave fans and interested parties alike coming away having almost certainly learned something that they didn’t know before. There’s also some creative insets throughout the book, including a full page based on understanding wrestling slang that would be mighty useful for new fans or even spouses of hardcore fans who think their other half is speaking a foreign language when wrestling comes up.

Obviously, the illustrations are what sets this book apart from any other wrestling history book and there are plenty that stand out. One of my favorite pieces of art in the book is a map of the United States that portrays the territorial days of wrestling prior to Vince McMahon’s expansion of the WWF in the 1980s.

Another highlight is when historically important wrestling events are brought to life in such a unique way. Ever wondered what Starrcade 1983 would have looked like if it occurred between the pages of a comic book rather than a scantily available closed circuit broadcast? Wonder no more.

The more recent history present in the book is remarkably current as well. In the closing pages, you’ll find references to the Bullet Club, Kenny Omega, wrestling streaming services, as well as WWE’s long term ties to the current President of the United States (something WWE themselves have been reluctant to point out since his inauguration).

In the end, there truly is something for everyone in this book. Long time students of the game who know just about everything there is to know about the history of wrestling should still find immense satisfaction in all of the beautiful illustrations, reliving some of their fondest memories from the past in the process. More recent fans of wrestling will find themselves amazed at how much they will learn in such an immersing, visual fashion.

Sitterson and Moreno have succeeded in what they set out to do. The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling is a pedal to the metal trip through wrestling’s past and present that will satisfy the curiosity of current fans, scratch an itch for lapsed fans, and maybe even ignite a spark in prospective fans. This is a project that truly caters to the masses.

The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling: A Hardcore, High-Flying, No-Holds-Barred History of the One True Sport will be available nationwide on October 2nd, 2018. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon.