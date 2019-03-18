Watch: Footage of Conor McGregor Smashing Fan’s Phone

If you’re looking for irrefutable evidence of Conor McGregor stomping on a stranger’s phone, we have what you need.

TMZ recently released video of McGregor’s incident in Miami, where he snagged a fan’s phone, squashed it, and actually kept the device — ultimately leading to his arrest and charge of Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief.

The phone’s owner, Ahmed Abdirzak, can be heard pleading for McGregor to give it back, but that never happened. What caused McGregor’s actions are still unknown, but it happened outside of a Miami nightclub around 5:30 AM. Here’s TMZ’s original scoop.

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, at around 5 AM Monday, the owner of the phone was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor and as the fan attempted to take a photo, Conor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the ground,” TMZ reported while describing the incident. McGregor then allegedly stomped on the phone several times, damaging it.”

The next day, Abdirzak spoke to TMZ and explained that McGregor tricked him into lowering his guard in order to steal his phone.

“I’m trying to take out my little phone and as soon as I bring out my phone, McGregor’s there and he comes trying to shake my hand,” he said. “He came to shake my hand and as soon as he came to shake my hand, he pulled me in and he grabbed my phone and he started smashing it and all his security guards literally surrounded me, pushed me out the way, and he’s stomping on it.”

“MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies,” the tweet read. “Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided.”

McGregor hasn’t said much since his arrest, but did put out this Instagram post to his fans: