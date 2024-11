UFC Star Conor McGregor Speaks Out After Crushing Loss

Now that he’s has a few weeks to mull over his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 299, Connor McGregor is feeling analytical. In a recent Instagram post, McGregor broke down the fight with extensive round-by-round commentary.

Those outside of McGregor’s camp would say his loss was decisive, to say the least. However, McGregor believes that fight was closer than it appeared and only needs to make a few adjustments in he and Khabib’s prospective rematch.

“Thoughts on my last fight.

Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position.

From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round,” he wrote.

McGregor’s best teaching moment came from Round 2 where he admits that he failed to prepare appropriately for Khabib’s style.

“Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot.

After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played.

If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now.

I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded.

Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice,” wrote McGregor.

McGregor admits that Round 2 was a disaster and one that probably decided the fight. But there were still two more rounds to go.

“Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage,” he wrote.

The final round wasn’t a pretty one for McGregor either, but the former UFC Champion is happy to own all of his mistakes.

“Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault.

Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position.

Here, however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square.

What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line.It’s all me always, anyway.

See you soon my fighting fans I love you all,” he concluded.