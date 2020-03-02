Coronavirus Cases Found in Tampa Ahead of WrestleMania 36

If you’ve kept up with national news over the past few weeks, then you know that cases of coronavirus have gradually started popping up in the United States. Over the weekend news broke that two people in the Tampa Bay area have tested “presumptive positive” for the virus, meaning it ahs made its way to the host city for WrestleMania 36 more than a month before the event takes place. According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the first positive case from a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy, where there’s been a recent outbreak of the disease. The second patient is a man in his 60s.

Both patients are reportedly in stable condition. Between WrestleMania Axxess, NXT TakeOver: Tampa, WrestleCon, WrestleMania itself and more than a dozen independent shows, tens of thousands of people will be traveling to the Florida city for WrestleMania. As of this writing WWE has not made any statements regarding the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Health, the overall threat to the public regarding the virus is still low.

“I have been working with federal partners and our Department of Health to ensure that communities are ready to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19,” Florida govenor Ron DeSantis said in a press release. “The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases. State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has taken appropriate, decisive action to help affect the best possible outcomes, and I will continue directing our state agencies to do whatever is necessary to prioritize the health and well-being of Florida residents.”

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card, as of this Monday. The event will take pace at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. TBD

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Other matches like Edge vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker have also been teased for the event in recent weeks. According to recent reports, WWE is looking to have 14 matches on this year’s card.