Cris Cyborg Says UFC Did Not Fire Her

A messy situation between UFC and Cris Cyborg keeps having new wrinkles added.

On Saturday, Cyborg took to Twitter to push back on the narrative that UFC has “fired” her, noting that she had actually fulfilled her contract. UFC President Dana White had said she was being released from her contract, though the MMA star noted she can’t be released if she’s already fulfilled the deal.

You don’t get fired when you’ve already completed your contract. — Cris Cyborg Youtube (@criscyborg) August 3, 2019

Our original report on Friday did note, however, that Cyborg’s contract had been fulfilled. It went on to note that she was technically under contract for three months yet following the final fight on her deal (last weekend’s UFC 240 bout) for a “negotiating period.”

Concerning the Cyborg situation, White told UFC’s Laura Sanko, “All this other bulls—t she’s putting out there, again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes. Message received, I get it. I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal,” White said in the interview. “I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

Cyborg has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that she’s not interested in facing Nunes.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video posted by MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”