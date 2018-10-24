Crown Jewel’s Future Reportedly Not Vince McMahon’s Decision

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer gave yet another update on Tuesday regarding the uncertain future surrounding WWE’s Crown Jewel event.

The show was originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2, but following the controversy of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s alleged murder by Saudi agents the status of the show has been up in the air.

According to Meltzer, whether or not the show will happen as originally planned isn’t Vince McMahon’s call.

“The Saudi Arabia show is very much in jeopardy as far as what’s going to happen,” Meltzer said. “There has been, there’s only a few people who could get Vince — you know Vince was adamant about doing the show. I mean they’ll pull out if they have to pull out but it was going to take a lot to pull them out. I was told it would take Trump or government officials and there is something in that thing that’s out there.”

Meltzer also explained the show’s uncertainty was the reason behind tickets still not being on sale yet.

“That’s why tickets didn’t go on sale on Friday, it’s not — the decision has not been made but it’s a lot less than it was a week ago when they were pretty gung-ho in doing the show. It’s in jeopardy from outside forces that are pretty much, you know I don’t know the exact dialogue but there is absolutely pressure on [Vince] not to go now.”

“What will happen? Again, we have the other questions you know Brock’s money, Shawn’s money, the future of the contract, do they go back?” he continued. “Do they go back and do the show in a month because the pressure will be off in a month? Does the pressure go off this weekend and they do the show? There are a lot of unanswered questions and again we’ll just have to wait and see how this transpires.”

Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox reported on Tuesday that the company was “frantically” looking for a different location for the show. Fox was also the first to report that both John Cena and Daniel Bryan were pulling out of the show.

While neither have officially commented on their status for the show, Bryan continued to promote his upcoming WWE Championship match with AJ Styles during SmackDown Live on Tuesday. Cena, on the other hand, is booked to be apart of the eight-man World Cup tournament but has not appeared on WWE television since Super Show-Down.