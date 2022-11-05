Crown Jewel: WWE Reveals SmackDown's Jey Uso Possibly Injured

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos put their Championships on the line at Crown Jewel against the Brawling Brutes, but before the match even started WWE dropped some big news. Michael Cole revealed that Jey Uso believes he has a broken wrist, and that the injury occurred during the European Tour. He is set to get an MRI on Monday to get a clear picture of the injury, but he wasn't about to let their Title reign get cut short, so he bandaged it up as best he could to compete in the match at Crown Jewel.

Cole also said that whatever the status of his wrist ends up being, he plans on defending the Tag Team Championships next Friday on SmackDown as well, as The Usos have a match scheduled against The New Day's Xavier's Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Hopefully, this is just kayfabe, but it very well might not be. If it is a legit injury, we hope it's nothing too serious that would require The Usos to vacate the Titles, as there is most likely a larger plan in place for their Title Reign since it is part of The Bloodline story as a whole.

Despite the injury, Jey made it happen during today's match against Ridge Holland and Butch. It looked a little shaky at times, but The Usos would get the win and retain their Tag Team Championships, and now they face The New Day.

As for what's next for them, that remains to be seen, but we've been getting quite a few teases for the Viking Raiders and their newest addition, who seems to be Sarah Logan. The Viking Raiders have been dealing with an injury as well, which is why they've been off WWE TV aside from the teases, but with one occurring every week lately, their return could be imminent, and they would make an exciting match-up for The Usos.

