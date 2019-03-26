Dana Brooke Says She Recently Considered Quitting WWE

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently appeared on the Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory Podcast, and admitted that back in February she was on the verge of leaving the company. Back in February Brooke was booked for a Monday Night Raw match against Natalya thanks to a few weeks of miscomunication between the two. However the match never happened and the idea was scrapped, which Brooke said deeply upset her. The former competitive bodybuilder was first signed by the company in 2013, but between her time in NXT and the main roster she has never held a championship.

“In life, you’re always gonna have obstacles put in your path,” Brooke said. “I am a prime example. Ever since I was a little girl to where I am now, you control your own destiny. As much as WWE — they kind of guide you on a path of where you’re gonna be lead to and where your path is gonna go,” Dana said after Lillian brought up the topic. “People pass you before your eyes. It takes a toll on your heart.”

“When I was told that ‘your match isn’t happening,’ at that point in time I was just like ‘No. This place does not define me. I am stronger than this. I wanna go to prove to the world that you can’t keep me down,’” she continued. “I said ‘You know something, if I quit now, what kind of example am I gonna be for everyone that’s followed me. Who’s supported me. Who’s been my backbone through the hardest time. I cannot give up now.”

Brooke recently challenged Ronda Rousey to a match for the Raw Women’s Championship on Raw, only to get beaten in less than 20 seconds. She looked noticeably different after not appearing on television for roughly a month, and explained on Instagram that her change in appearance was deliberate.

“Last night, you heard ‘Ashley’ you head the true passion behind my heart that is bottled up inside ‘DANA.’ … I wanted you to see all of ME.. everyday I look like this, not heavy makeup, hair up in the gym grnding away to look the best I can & be the best I can be,” she wrote.

