Daniel Bryan’s Career Altering Announcement That Wasn’t

Following his tag team title loss on Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan promised a career-altering announcement this week on SmackDown. He teased that he would have to go somewhere that he has never been before in his career.

Bryan opened the second hour of the show on Tuesday night to make the announcement. Or so we thought.

The New Day came out to celebrate their new tag team titles and Kofi Kingston retaining the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. Big E said we don’t even need Bryan to make his announcement (or what Big E thought it was going to be); he said that Xavier Woods and himself accept a re-match challenge from Bryan and Rowan.

Bryan’s theme came on and he walked out. Then he left and returned with Rowan at his side. Then he left, choking up a bit. He came out a third time, seemingly holding back tears, and then acted like he would be speaking before holding up the microphone and dropping it to the ground. He then walked to the back a final time.

The segment then broke down, with Randy Orton, Elias, and Samoa Joe all coming out to say they want a shot at Kingston and the WWE Championship. Eventually, a six-man tag team match was made between The New Day and the three men. Initially, Orton refused but after Kofi said that it seemed that the Viper had gone “limp,” he returned and agreed to the bout.

Orton ended up defeating Kingston in the match and we didn’t see Bryan again the rest of the show.

There’s always next week.