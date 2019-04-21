Daniel Bryan Reportedly Pulled From Live Events Due To Injury Concerns

While very little continues to be known about Daniel Bryan’s current health, whatever is going on was enough for WWE to pull him from scheduled live event appearances this weekend.

Bryan had been scheduled to work the Saturday night show in Madison, Wisconsin and tonight’s show in Rochester, Minnesota. However, Bryan was pulled from both shows according to Wrestling Inc. As of right now, he is still booked for Tuesday’s SmackDown Live in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bryan reportedly suffered an injury during his WrestleMania 35 WWE Championship match with Kofi Kingston two weeks ago. WWE has held the specifics of the injury Bryan is battling close to the vest, with nobody in the wrestling media sure what his status truly is.

WWE is still listing a Bryan vs. Kofi match for this Tuesday’s SmackDown Live event. That bout will almost surely be a non-televised encounter following the conclusion of the the live show on the USA Network. Roman Reigns is also being advertised for a match with Randy Orton at the show.

Obviously, any injury with Bryan is cause for major concern and has caused many fans to anxiously await any diagnosis for what he is currently battling. Bryan was forced to retire on February 8th, 2016 at the height of his popularity due to numerous concussions and a brain injury situation that had resulted in seizures.

Bryan battled that diagnosis for years, getting cleared by doctors outside of WWE. Eventually, after letting WWE handpick three doctors for him to see, and all three subsequently clearing him, WWE signed on for a Bryan return to the ring. That return happened last year at WrestleMania 34.

Bryan is subject to strict testing following each and every match that he has, as we have written about in the past. He reportedly must pass an eye test, a balance test, and answer a math equation. This is all to ensure Bryan’s brain health due to the fact that he has suffered 10 documented concussions over the course of his career.

It will be good to see Bryan back on SmackDown this Tuesday night if that booking ends up holding up. Until then, fans and analysts of the industry will continue to hold their breath and wish the best for one of this generation’s greatest talents.

