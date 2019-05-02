Daniel Bryan Reveals the One Regret He Has About WrestleMania XXX

Daniel Bryan’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory celebration at WrestleMania XXX has gone down as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the event. But, as he revealed on a new episode of the Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know podcast this week, there’s still one thing he regrets about that night.

“The worst part about WrestleMania 30 is that my wife [Brie Bella] didn’t get to come to the ring,” Bryan said. “She was in gorilla, waiting for me. I pulled my sister and my nieces (in the ring). [Brie] wanted to [come down also] and she asked. And they said, ‘No, don’t go down.’ They told her not to go down. I’m not somebody who likes to relive life through pictures but one of my favorite pictures of [me], my sister, and my niece is at WrestleMania 30. If you were to ask me what we did in those matches…I don’t even remember. To me, the moments are hugging Connor, seeing my mom, my sister, and my niece there, seeing Brie and (William) Regal and all the people that I know and love in the back and they are so happy for me. Seeing that gave me more emotion than the actual fanbase.

“My biggest regret is that I didn’t get to celebrate in that moment, with the confetti coming down, with my wife,” he continued.

Bryan also said he actually thinks more fondly of his return from retirement at WrestleMania 34 over his main event win at WrestleMania XXX, given that the latter happened around the same time as the death of his father and of Connor “The Crusher” Michalek.

After returning from retirement in April 2018, Bryan would go on to turn heel and win the WWE Championship for a fourth time in November by cheating to beat AJ Styles on an episode of SmackDown Live. As “The New Daniel Bryan,” he would successfully retain the title in two matches against Styles, an Elimination Chamber match and a triple threat against Kevin Owens and Ali before dropping the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Bryan has not shown up on WWE television since the loss due to an undisclosed injury, but luckily a report dropped on Thursday saying he’s cleared to return to action.

