Daniel Bryan Reveals Interesting Idea for WWE Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan recently took part in an appearance associated with this coming January’s Royal Rumble event and in the process revealed an interesting idea currently in the works for the show.

Bryan appeared at an Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game to promote WWE’s big show in January. At the game, which featured the Diamondbacks taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bryan threw out the first pitch. The Royal Rumble will take place at Chase Field which is the home of the Diamondbacks.

The appearance coincided with an announcement that Royal Rumble tickets go on sale on October 12th. This won’t be the first time the Rumble has taken place in a stadium, though WWE has had very few events in recent years at baseball stadiums. WrestleMania XIX at Safeco Field in Seattle comes to mind.

.@WWE superstar @WWEDanielBryan has a message for everyone before he throws out the first pitch at tonight’s @Dbacks game! #YesYesYes pic.twitter.com/N0TJXXSu0g — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 26, 2018

The uniqueness of holding a WWE show at a baseball stadium has apparently been on the minds of the decision makers as they go over plans for how to lay out the show and the entrance way. Bryan revealed an interesting idea in the works while talking about the Rumble with ABC-15 Arizona.

“It’s an incredible stadium. We were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like,” Bryan said. “Right now, the thought is that we’d come out of the dugout. We’ve never had a Royal Rumble in a baseball stadium before. I’m super-psyched. I’ve never come out of a dugout to go into a wrestling show before.”

The Royal Rumble has been held in a stadium before. The show eminated from the Alamodome in San Antonio for the 1997 and 2017 editions of the event. However, it has never taken place at a baseball stadium.

We’ve go to say, the idea of the wrestlers coming out of a dugout sounds like an excellent idea. Any time a show can be set up in a way that is new and fresh it’s always a positive and this would certainly give the event a new flavor.