The Miz and Maryse Defeat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell In A Cell

Sunday’s match mix gender tag team match at Hell In A Cell was the latest incarnation of the ongoing feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

Just a few weeks before the two men will grapple at Super Show-Down in Australia for the WWE Championship number one contendership, the men tagged up with their wives in a match that went on third from the top and followed a very good match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

It looked like Brie and Maryse were going to start the match off, but Maryse immediately tagged out and Bryan and Miz exchanged some offense. Bryan then tagged in Brie, forcing Maryse in for about two seconds before she tagged out again.

The story was Maryse’s reluctance to wrestle in the match, playing head games with Brie, and the husbands did battle. They exchanged offense back and forth for a while, before Bryan put an exclamation point on with a hurricanrana from the top rope. Bryan went for a running knee but Miz avoided it. Bryan then locked in the Yes Lock but Maryse broke it up. Brie then chased her around ringside before the official broke that up.

Bryan escaped a Skull Crushing Finale and hit some kicks in the corner. He ran in for a running drop kick, then a second that Miz dodged. Miz locked in a headlock as Brie begged to get into the match. Bryan fought out but ran into a neckbreaker for a near fall. Miz followed that up with a chin lock, some shoulders in the corner, and then some Yes Kicks of his own.

Miz went up top with Bryan, but Bryan fought him off and sent Miz to the canvas. Bryan then came off the top rope with a flying headbutt attempt that Miz dodged. Miz continued to prevent a tag with some offense. Bryan eventually tossed Miz to the outside and crawled to the corner to make the tag.

Brie called Maryse in, but Miz came in to stop it. Brie then gave Miz a series of punches and took out Maryse on the outside with a sliding kick. She rammed Maryse’s head into the announce position several times as Bryan hit a running knee off the apron on Miz. Miz then took out Bryan, tossing him into the ringside barrier.

Back in the ring, Brie hit some offense on Maryse, including a dropkick off the second rope. Brie covered but Miz broke up the pin. Bryan then attacked Miz in the ring. He yelled “you son of a bitch! Nobody touches my wife!”

Bryan and Brie then each hit Yes Kicks on their opponents as the crowd chanted. They dodged the final attempt and slid to the outside, attempting to walk off. Bryan and Brie ambushed them on the ramp. Back in the ring, Brie hit a knee on Maryse. Miz came into the ring and Brie pushed Maryse into him. Brie rolled up Maryse, but Maryse rolled through and pinned Brie for the finish.