The Miz Defeats Daniel Bryan in Controversial Fashion at SummerSlam

After years of build, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz finally took place on Sunday night at SummerSlam.

The match started with an unbelievable video package recapping their feud, perhaps the best WWE has produced this year. The Miz made his entrance wearing a very Hollywood outfit, complete with a zipper on his jacket at least five times as big as your typical zipper, and Bryan wore a Seattle Seahawks themed set of ring trunks and boots.

The duo exchanged control early on, with memorable spots that included Bryan using a surfboard and Miz using a brutal clothesline to Bryan while he was positioned on the top rope, flipping Bryan over in the process.

The heart of the match saw the pair exchange offense in a back and forth contest that wsa right up there as one of Bryan’s better matches since returning to the ring.

Later, Bryan gave Miz a Belly to Back Suplex off the top rope into the ring, followed by some Yes Kicks in the center of the ring. Miz fought back though, with a kick to the knee followed by a DDT for a near fall. Miz gave Bryan some Yes Kicks, but Bryan had the adrenaline pumping and fought back just taking them. He powered through and gave Miz some kicks of his own.

8 years in the making. It all comes down to TONIGHT for @WWEDanielBryan and @mikethemiz at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/v8fbnn8xHK — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018

Bryan ran in for the running knee, but the Miz blocked it and ended up hitting the Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. They showed Maryse watching on from ringside with his child supposedly in a bassinet or stroller next to her.

Miz ran into a high kick from Bryan for a near fall moments later. Bryan gave Miz a series of kicks on the ring apron, but Miz eventually dodged one which sent Bryan’s shin into the ring post. Miz followed that up with a Figure Four in the ring as Bryan screamed in pain. Bryan used some punches while locked in the hold to fight back and eventually rolled it over to reverse the hold. Miz crawled to the ropes to break the hold.

A few moments later, Miz went for a Skull Crushing Finale again but Bryan reserved it. Bryan hit some elbow strikes and locked in the Yes Lock. Miz started to bite Bryan’s hand to try to break the hold and eventually reached the ring rope to break it.

Bryan hit a running knee to Miz, sending MIz into the barrier in front of his wife. Bryan then hit a running kick as Maryse started yelling “get outta here!” Soon after, you could see that Maryse had given Miz a pair of brass knucks. As Bryan came in running moments later between the ropes, Miz hit him with the knucks and covered Bryan to get the pinfall.