Dave Bautista Says Sacrifices He Made for WWE Career Lead to Divorce

With WWE being a year-round world traveling circus, the schedule for Superstars may be worse than any powerbomb through an announce table. While most of us will never know what it’s like, Dave Bautista is willing the share the realities of what being a WWE Superstar can look like.

In an interview with SportsBible, the former WWE Champion discussed the sacrifices it took for him to climb WWE’s ladder.

“I also think that being on the road with WWE is such a grind,” Batista said. “It really just developed my work ethic, I always had a strong work ethic but nothing like after I came out of the WWE. It really prepared me to just tolerate anything. You have to have a really thick skin there to begin with, but you also have to just pull your weight and be willing to sacrifice,” he said.

Unfortunate, the demands that come with being a WWE Superstar can take a toll on one’s personal life. For Bautista, he believes his wrestling career ruined a marriage.

“I have sacrificed a lot,” Batista admitted. “I have been through a lot of injuries, a lot of lost time with family. Throughout my wrestling career I just… I was never home. I lost a marriage with someone who was a very, very close friend of mine. We still remain friends, but just never being home just tore our marriage apart.”

Bautista recently admitted that he left WWE in order to pursue an acting career. However, now that success in Hollywood is coming with ease, Bautista is ready to expand his brand.

“Going into acting was something very different and I never, ever planned on being an action star. Actually just wanted to be an actor, I actually didn’t want to be an action star. I thought that was an easy mold to fit in. And now I want to be an action star.”

Despite his demonstrable success in the ring and on the screen, Bautista still thinks boosting his education would have been highly beneficial.

“If I could go back and do it again, I know this sounds cliche, but I would go back and focus on education,” he said. “I always preach that. I preach that to my kids and I believe that because that’s something that you can take with you no matter where you are in your life or where you are in the world.”

