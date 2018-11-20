David Arquette Returns to Hospital for Neck Wound From Wrestling Death Match

After a broken light tube opened up his neck, David Arquette needed a hospital visit to close the wound. And on Tuesday, the former WCW Champion and Scream star had to check himself back into a health facility.

Christina McLarty, Arquette’s wife provided the update saying “After the wrestling match he looked fine and then it was irritating him.” McLarty clarified that it was her husband neck, not his head that needed attention, but she was confident that he’ll be home for Thanksgiving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arquette’s injuries came after he filled in for Joey Ryan against Nick Gage in a Death Match for Joey Janela’s LA Confidential. No death match comes without gratuitous violence but things took a scary turn after Gag busted a light tube over Arquette, slipped, and drug the shattered glass across Arquette’s neck.

The 47-ear old Arquette immediately covered the wound and continued to wrestle. He had to leave the ring for a moment but didn’t finish the match. But as soon as the bell rang Arquette was off to the hospital.

The details of his second hospital visit in four days are still unknown, but McLarty seemed optimistic that all would be well.

Here’s the footage of the actual incident, along with your warning that it’s quite graphic.