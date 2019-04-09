WATCH: Dean Ambrose Gets a Shield Sendoff After WWE Raw

Ambrose gives a very real goodbye to Brooklyn. Noting Arn Anderson once called them 2 Indy schmucks and a foot all player. #RAW pic.twitter.com/uPCTtLFpsC — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) April 9, 2019

After Monday Night Raw went off the air this week, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns joined Seth Rollins in the ring for a special occasion. According to fans in attendance at the Barclays Center, Rollins and Reigns wanted to give Ambrose one final farewell before he officially left the company in the coming weeks.

Crowd: “Please don’t go!” Seth: “I tried that guys. It didn’t work.” pic.twitter.com/bY7ffYY14F — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) April 9, 2019

The trio gave the Shield pose to close out the event.

Thank you Dean Ambrose. We will always believe in The Shield. #WWE #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/StDq3Wwu6S — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 9, 2019

Ambrose was originally booked to have his “final WWE match” earlier on Raw in a bout against Bobby Lashley. “The Almighty” and his hype man Lio Rush still appeared to be upset after losing the Intercontinental Championship to Finn Balor the night before at WrestleMania 35, and Rush opted to get under Ambrose’s skin by joking that once he leaves Lashley will take care of his wife, Renee Young. This sent Ambrose into a frenzy as the two brawled up the entrance ramp.

Lashley eventually got the upperhand and nailed Ambrose with a spear. He then slammed Ambrose through the announcer’s table before walking away. Ambrose was last seen unconscious on top of the broken table while Young checked to see if he was okay.

Back in January, WWE released an official statement that Ambrose would be leaving the company once his contract expires in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” the statement read.

Ambrose’s departure eventually became part of a storyline, as WWE used it to help turn Ambrose back into a babyface to reform The Shield for “One Last Match” at Fastlane against Baron Corbin, Drew McInytre and Lashley. The “Lunatic Fringe” would go on to lose a number of matches to Drew McIntyre on Raw in March and was not booked for WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.