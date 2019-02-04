Booker T Supports Dean Ambrose’s Exit From WWE

Last week, news of Dean Ambrose’s upcoming WWE exit shook the wrestling world. The reasons for Ambrose’s departure are still a little muddy, but regardless, Booker T supports the decision to leave.

During an episode of Heated Conversations, Booker T shared his perspective on Amrbose’s situation and seemed to understand how a wrestler can be unhappy in WWE.

“I tell you that this could be the best job in the world being a WWE Superstar, but it can be the hardest job in the world at the same time. So I say, Dean Ambrose if it’s for you to take a step back… you know, and let me tell you something he’s doing it at the best time too,” he said.

Booker T says the timing of Ambrose’s exit should prove to be fruitful for the former WWE Champion. Ambrose will leave the company in April, likely sometime after WrestleMania 35. And according to Booker T, Ambrose will be around just long enough to snag a big bonus.

“Let me make that clear that Dean Ambrose would be stepping away at the best time that he possibly could after WrestleMania cause that’s a big check. Let’s get that insurance money, you know what I mean? Let’s get that insurance money and go home for a little while, rejuvenate the batteries, come back you know, better, stronger, faster,” he said.

Booker’s last sentence is particularly noteworthy because the WWE Hall of Famer appears to believe that Ambrose’s leave will only be temporary. That’s an idea that’s garnered momentum in recent days, but it’s impossible to know what Ambrose actually has planned.

What we do know is that WWE confirmed Ambrose will leave in April. A report from PWTorch claimed that Ambrose turned down a handsome contract extension in favor of being free from the company. PWTorch’s scoop also indicated that Ambrose has long been frustrated with the WWE creative process, particularly with how his character was conveyed.

While there’s certainly room for that narrative to breath, the only factual information we have came from WWE when they put out the following statement:

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” wrote WWE in a statement to Wrestling Inc.

[H/T Ringside News]