Dean Ambrose Walks out on the Shield to Close out WWE Raw

Dean Ambrose continued to tease a breakup of The Shield this week as he left Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns hanging in the final moments of Monday Night Raw.

In a rematch from Super Show-Down, The Shield took on Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a six-man tag match in the main event of Monday’s episode from Chicago. Despite their arguing before and during the match, Strowman’s team came out on top when McIntyre successfully pinned Ambrose. As the three babyfaces slowly began to make their way to their feet, Ambrose stomped his way to the back leaving Rollins and Reigns confused inside the ring.

Ambrose was interviewed by WWE.com as he tried to make his way out of the arena.

“I don’t get it,” Ambrose said. “I don’t get it. Maybe I just don’t fit in anywhere anymore.”

Questions of whether or not Ambrose would turn on his brothers have been spreading for weeks as Strowman and his crew tried to convince Ambrose to switch sides as he was the only member of the trio without a championship. “The Lunatic Fringe” repeatedly declined, including one moment during the Super Show-Down where he and the Dogs of War had Reigns and Rollins surrounded.

In December 2017 Ambrose suffered a torn tricep that forced him to undergo surgery and be out of action for nine months. He returned in mid-August sporting a more muscular physique and shorter haircut, which caused fans to quickly speculate over whether or not he’d still be a babyface. But his allegiance to The Shield were made pretty clear when he helped Rollins win back the Intercontinental Championship against Ziggler in a match at SummerSlam by stopping McIntyre from interfering.

While their initial reunion was cut short in 2017 due to multiple medical issues, the trio officially reformed the night after SummerSlam when they prevented Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship. Strowman returned the favor by turning heel and aligning himself with Ziggler and McIntyre a week later. The trios first fought at Hell in a Cell across two championship matches, the latter of which resulted in Rollins, Ambrose, Ziggler and McIntyre fighting on the top of the Hell in a Cell structure while Reigns and Strowman brawled underneath.