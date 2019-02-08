Dean Ambrose Says Chunk of WWE Superstars ‘Are Just Here for the Money’

To fans, being a WWE Superstar would be a dream job. But in reality, some wrestlers are only there to get a paycheck.

In a rare interview, Dean Ambrose joined Zack Ryder and Curtis Hawkins on the Major Wrestling Figure podcast. Their conversation began with discussing their early love for the sport of professional wrestling, leading to the current state of their passion. Each Superstar agreed that being in WWE is the manifestation of a childhood dream, but Ambrose says that not all wrestlers feel this way.

“You guys are like me, there are a lot of people here that are just here for the money,” Ambrose said. “They didn’t grow up watching it, they don’t care for what they do, they have no artistic care for what we do. But you guys are like me, this is all we’ve ever loved, this is our thing.

Ambrose spoke about how odd it feels at times to share space with WWE pillars like Vince McMahon and Triple H, considering he grew mesmerized by both of them.

“It’s still hard to wrap my brain around it sometimes that I’m even in WWE. Because you’re so used to just walking around and seeing Vince McMahon and Triple H walking around, like I’m so used to having conversations with Vince McMahon. It’s hard to remember like, ‘whoa, you were just a kid watching this on TV. It’s like, whoa!’”

To Ambrose, wrestling is all he’s ever wanted to do.

“I had every job under the sun,” Ambrose said. “Maybe six months might have been the longest that I could sustain a job anywhere because everything took a backseat to wrestle.”

The irony comes with the fact that Ambrose has chosen to leave WWE. In April the former WE Champion’s contract expires and he recently informed the company he won’t be renewing his deal. Ambrose reportedly turned down a handsome multi-year offer, making his statements above a little confusing.

There’s been no shortage of speculation regard Ambrose’s upcoming exit with some feeling he’ll make the jump to AEW. However, in a recent episode of Heated Conversations, Booker T said that Ambrose won;t be wrestling for anyone else.

“I do not see Dean Ambrose leaving WWE to go somewhere else.,” Booker said. “I’m sure [AEW] is gonna offer him a deal. When I left WWE, TNA offered me a deal. It was a sweet deal, ya sit at home the majority of the year. Just show up every now and then and make some money. That was a sweet deal for me, that was like a vacation. I don’t think a new company like AEW is looking for guys to get that Roger Clemens treatment where you ain’t gotta practice, you just gotta show up and throw fastballs on game day.”

To Booker, he thinks Ambrose has burnt out, and after some time away from WWE, he could very well indeed be back in Vince McMahon’s ring.

“I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off,” Booker said. “This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride because, a lot of times, – he’s lucky, Dean Ambrose is lucky that he’s married to someone in the business. I know that’s one of the reasons that I was willing to walk away from this company that I love so much. I was willing to walk away from it because when Sharmell and I got married, being on the road was no fun at all. And then when she came on the road with me, as King Booker, it relieved a lot of that pressure I was under.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]